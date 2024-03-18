Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the February 14th total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 79.8 days.

Bunzl Stock Performance

Bunzl stock remained flat at $39.19 during midday trading on Monday. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $34.03 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.45.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

