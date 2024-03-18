Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) traded up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $443.72 and last traded at $443.72. 28,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 84,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $421.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $550.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $418.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,110.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $643.60.

Cable One Trading Up 5.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $499.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $552.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $10.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.86 by ($2.20). The firm had revenue of $411.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.66 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 15.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 43.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

Insider Activity at Cable One

In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $93,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cable One

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cable One by 753.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 155,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,484,000 after purchasing an additional 30,831 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 240,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Featured Stories

