Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Short Interest Update

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 961,300 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the February 14th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.17. The stock had a trading volume of 134,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,082. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.03. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $38.97.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.18). Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $254.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Calavo Growers's revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Calavo Growers will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is -60.61%.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,382,000 after buying an additional 15,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 12.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,678,000 after buying an additional 160,709 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 688,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,259,000 after buying an additional 60,803 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,722,000 after buying an additional 11,488 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 640,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,587,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

