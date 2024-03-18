Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the February 14th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Calian Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CLNFF remained flat at $45.31 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average is $40.04. Calian Group has a 52 week low of $34.03 and a 52 week high of $48.20.
About Calian Group
