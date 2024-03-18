Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Price Target to $24.00

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 405.26% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics Trading Down 5.0 %

Insider Activity at Century Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:IPSC traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.75. 67,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,835. Century Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $5.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.80. The firm has a market cap of $284.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, insider Adrienne Farid sold 22,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $117,351.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,725.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 25,509 shares of company stock worth $127,635 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Century Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Century Therapeutics by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Century Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Century Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 618,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.