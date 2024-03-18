Canaccord Genuity Group Increases NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Price Target to $8.00

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $4.25 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 21.34% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

NYSE SMR traded up $2.32 on Monday, reaching $10.17. 18,659,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,088,620. NuScale Power has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $11.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NuScale Power by 11.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,619,000 after buying an additional 301,548 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NuScale Power by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,219,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,131 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in NuScale Power by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 158,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 63,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

