Canoo Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 13,356 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 159% compared to the average volume of 5,164 call options.

Canoo Stock Performance

Canoo stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.20. 98,045,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,934,290. Canoo has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $133.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27.

Get Canoo alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canoo by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,036,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 904,907 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canoo by 49.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,750,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178,847 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canoo by 122.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,342,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Canoo by 57.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,297,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Canoo during the first quarter worth about $2,780,000. 36.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Canoo in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Canoo from $34.50 to $17.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Canoo

About Canoo

(Get Free Report)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.