Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Stock Price Up 20.6%

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 20.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.06 and last traded at C$5.04. Approximately 954,929 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,080,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.18.

WEED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$7.28 to C$4.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$1.49 to C$6.70 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$449.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

