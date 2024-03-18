Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Acquires 1,589 Shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 189,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRS. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 8.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,291,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after buying an additional 178,129 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 292.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 227,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 169,272 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 5.7% in the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,206,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after buying an additional 65,312 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 286.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 53,501 shares during the period. 17.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com downgraded IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 2.8 %

IRS stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.92. 116,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,220. The company has a market cap of $583.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $9.51.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 99.91% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $132.42 million during the quarter.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Free Report)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.