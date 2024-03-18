Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Acquires Shares of 30,000 Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.07% of Ardmore Shipping at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,739,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after buying an additional 26,216 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Ardmore Shipping Stock Down 1.3 %

ASC traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.56. 823,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,167. The stock has a market cap of $672.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.39. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.27.

Ardmore Shipping Increases Dividend

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. This is a boost from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Ardmore Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.