Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Has $3.99 Million Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,701 shares during the quarter. Chewy makes up about 2.2% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Chewy were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Ossiam increased its stake in Chewy by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 47.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Chewy stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,312,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,106,868. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 869.50, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.92. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.78 and a 52-week high of $40.78.

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $250,074,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $250,074,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 192,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $3,409,763.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,307,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,134,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,560,416 shares of company stock valued at $254,241,215 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Chewy from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays upgraded Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chewy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.81.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

