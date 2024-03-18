Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Purchases 25,719 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,719 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 3.7% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.85. 20,039,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,474,475. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.24. The company has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PYPL

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.