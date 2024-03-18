Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Raises Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the quarter. SEA makes up about 2.1% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SEA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SEA by 16.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,531 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,427 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SEA by 135.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

SEA Stock Performance

SE stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.13. 6,975,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,147,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.21 and a beta of 1.50. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $88.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. SEA had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SEA from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Benchmark raised their price objective on SEA from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on SEA from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

