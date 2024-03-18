Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Raises Stock Position in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Sigma Lithium makes up 1.5% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Sigma Lithium worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Sigma Lithium by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 887,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,791,000 after acquiring an additional 104,630 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,605,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 25,108.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,484,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Sigma Lithium by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 48,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 25,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Stock Down 9.2 %

SGML traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,639,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,048. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Sigma Lithium Co. has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $43.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on SGML shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Sigma Lithium Profile

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

