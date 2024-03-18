Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Reduces Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,865 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 2.7% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 47,576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 960 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.12, for a total transaction of $9,638,457.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.75, for a total transaction of $288,843.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,114,387.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.12, for a total value of $9,638,457.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,346,600 shares of company stock worth $600,264,797. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock traded down $7.73 on Friday, hitting $484.10. The company had a trading volume of 29,153,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,142,451. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $443.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.64 and a twelve month high of $523.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

