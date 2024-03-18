Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Takes Position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ICL Group by 40.2% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 16,906,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,205,000 after buying an additional 4,851,284 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 15.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,745,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after purchasing an additional 228,102 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 39.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,193,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 37.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 35,467 shares in the last quarter. 14.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICL Group Price Performance

NYSE:ICL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.80. 2,308,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,597. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.22. ICL Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0476 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ICL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on ICL Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered ICL Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

