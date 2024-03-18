Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:CCSO)

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
CCSO opened at $18.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average of $18.29. Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $21.32.
About Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF
