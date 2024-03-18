Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:CCSO)

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSOGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

CCSO opened at $18.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average of $18.29. Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $21.32.

About Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF

The Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (CCSO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US-listed companies who are focused on building solutions to properly address climate change. CCSO was launched on Sep 19, 2022 and is managed by Tidal.

Dividend History for Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSO)

