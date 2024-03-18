Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSO) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $18.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.29. Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $21.32.
Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile
