CareView Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRVW) Short Interest Up 8.6% in February

CareView Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRVW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 223,300 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the February 14th total of 205,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

CareView Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CareView Communications stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,981. CareView Communications has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.

Get CareView Communications alerts:

About CareView Communications

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

CareView Communications, Inc provides video monitoring solutions in the United States. Its products include CareView Patient Safety System, a video monitoring tool to improve the practice of nursing, create a better work environment, and make the patient's hospital stay more satisfying, which is used in hospitals, nursing homes, adult living centers, and outpatient care facilities; CareView Connect, which provides resident monitoring products and services for the long- term care industry; an array of wearable and stationary buttons that allow a resident to summon help either for an emergency or assistance; a mobile app capable of delivering an alert to the caregiver and allows them document information around that alert; and alert management and monitoring system, a suite of hardware and software that facilitate a data-driven solution for alert management and monitoring.

Receive News & Ratings for CareView Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareView Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.