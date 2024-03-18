CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Shares Gap Down to $31.28

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.28, but opened at $30.50. CARGO Therapeutics shares last traded at $28.81, with a volume of 47,361 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Get CARGO Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CARGO Therapeutics

CARGO Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CARGO Therapeutics

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRGX. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $877,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,130,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,736,000.

CARGO Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CARGO Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARGO Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.