Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Short Interest Update

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the February 14th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

CWST traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $96.52. 133,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,343. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.49, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.89. Casella Waste Systems has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $97.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.80 and its 200-day moving average is $83.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $359.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.08 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casella Waste Systems

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CEO John W. Casella sold 1,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total value of $157,479.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,340.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Casella Waste Systems news, CEO John W. Casella sold 1,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total transaction of $157,479.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,340.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Edmond Coletta sold 8,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $746,871.30. Following the sale, the president now owns 168,556 shares in the company, valued at $15,220,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,395. 4.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 18.5% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 946,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,218,000 after purchasing an additional 147,805 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth about $1,705,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 911.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 228,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,453,000 after acquiring an additional 206,133 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,047,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,506,000 after acquiring an additional 55,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 26.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

