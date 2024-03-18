Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ (CPRX) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 111.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,641. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $18.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

