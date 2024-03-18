CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading 20.4% Lower Over Last Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for about $0.0768 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $61.85 million and $6.34 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.08312332 USD and is up 7.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $5,810,121.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

