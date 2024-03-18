Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Short Interest Up 14.0% in February

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the February 14th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CELC has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.
Celcuity Stock Performance
CELC traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.83. 287,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,414. The firm has a market cap of $431.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average is $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 11.15, a current ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Celcuity has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $18.95.
Celcuity Company Profile
Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.
