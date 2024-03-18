Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Short Interest Up 14.0% in February

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the February 14th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CELC has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celcuity

Celcuity Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celcuity during the fourth quarter worth about $21,583,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Celcuity by 599.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,024,000 after purchasing an additional 782,486 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Celcuity by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,210,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,955,000 after purchasing an additional 766,316 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 12,563.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 633,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 628,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 23.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,985,000 after buying an additional 374,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

CELC traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.83. 287,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,414. The firm has a market cap of $431.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average is $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 11.15, a current ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Celcuity has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $18.95.

Celcuity Company Profile



Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

