Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Short Interest Update

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the February 14th total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Celestica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

NYSE CLS traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,484,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,935. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.35.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 17.09%. Equities analysts predict that Celestica will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Celestica by 2,775.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Celestica in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

