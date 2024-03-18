Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $98.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CELH. Maxim Group raised their target price on Celsius from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Celsius from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.12.

Shares of Celsius stock traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,239,037. Celsius has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $99.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.32, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.87.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celsius will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $9,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,993,857.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $2,015,198.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,603,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,354,054.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $9,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,993,857.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,120,568 shares of company stock worth $64,473,782. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

