Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Short Interest Update

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 174,100 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the February 14th total of 139,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

CSR stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.13. The company had a trading volume of 129,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,677. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.22. Centerspace has a 12 month low of $46.74 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The stock has a market cap of $844.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. This is an increase from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Centerspace’s payout ratio is currently 125.32%.

In related news, Director John A. Schissel acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $28,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 35.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 19.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,463,000 after buying an additional 58,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Centerspace from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.71.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

