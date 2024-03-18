CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Short Interest Update

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the February 14th total of 3,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.19.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CF

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Price Performance

NYSE CF opened at $84.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $87.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.76. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.

About CF Industries

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.