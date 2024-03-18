Chardan Capital Increases ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Price Target to $2.50

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.21% from the stock’s previous close.
PRQR has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.80.
ProQR Therapeutics Stock Down 3.5 %
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 6.0% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 95,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 164.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 18.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).
