Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) PT Raised to $290.00 at Argus

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Argus from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Argus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CRL. TheStreet raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.64.

CRL traded up $4.13 on Monday, hitting $263.10. 216,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,351. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $161.65 and a 12 month high of $275.00. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.08 and its 200-day moving average is $212.15.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,932 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,663 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,980,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,413,744,000 after acquiring an additional 26,446 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth about $642,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 662,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,650,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

