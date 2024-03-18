Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Trading Up 0.3%

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.37 and last traded at $67.25. Approximately 1,775,536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 7,797,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.06.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $119.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.81 and a 200 day moving average of $60.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $4,628,977.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,251,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,704,959.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $4,628,977.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,251,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,704,959.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,607 shares of company stock worth $13,214,499 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 135,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,705,000 after buying an additional 47,792 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,826,000 after purchasing an additional 42,588 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 551,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,287,000 after purchasing an additional 166,316 shares in the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,488,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.