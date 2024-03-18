China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Short Interest Up 9.9% in February

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,492,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the February 14th total of 4,089,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 504.7 days.
China Resources Gas Group Stock Up 4.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRGGF traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 789. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.92. China Resources Gas Group has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $3.88.
About China Resources Gas Group
