China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Short Interest Up 9.9% in February

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,492,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the February 14th total of 4,089,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 504.7 days.

China Resources Gas Group Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRGGF traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 789. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.92. China Resources Gas Group has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $3.88.

About China Resources Gas Group

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of natural and liquefied gas, and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Comprehensive Services, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

