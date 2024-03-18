Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Short Interest Update

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,668,100 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the February 14th total of 9,012,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 76,681.0 days.

Chinasoft International Price Performance

Shares of Chinasoft International stock opened at $0.66 on Monday. Chinasoft International has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70.

About Chinasoft International

Chinasoft International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development and provision of information technology (IT) solutions, IT outsourcing, and training services in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, Japan, India, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. It operates through Technical Professional Services Group and Internet IT Services Group segments.

