Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Short Interest Update

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,668,100 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the February 14th total of 9,012,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 76,681.0 days.
Chinasoft International Price Performance
Shares of Chinasoft International stock opened at $0.66 on Monday. Chinasoft International has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70.
About Chinasoft International
