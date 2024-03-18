Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) PT Raised to $146.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $142.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.40.

CHH stock traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $128.19. 847,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,104. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $108.91 and a twelve month high of $136.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $358.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.44 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 594.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

