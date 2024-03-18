CIBC Trims Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Target Price to C$12.00

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Free Report) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut shares of Tidewater Renewables from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$15.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Get Tidewater Renewables alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Tidewater Renewables

Tidewater Renewables Trading Down 2.3 %

About Tidewater Renewables

TSE LCFS opened at C$6.00 on Friday. Tidewater Renewables has a 1-year low of C$5.75 and a 1-year high of C$9.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$208.80 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.63.

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, and others industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.