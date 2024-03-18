CIBC Trims Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Target Price to C$12.00

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Free Report) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut shares of Tidewater Renewables from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$15.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th.
Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, and others industries.
