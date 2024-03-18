Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CIFR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cipher Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

CIFR traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $3.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,198,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,900,988. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.90 and a beta of 2.06. Cipher Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 104.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

