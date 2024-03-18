Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 937,300 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the February 14th total of 995,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.3 days. Approximately 11.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
CTRN stock opened at $30.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.68. Citi Trends has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 2.39.
In other Citi Trends news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 31,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $987,297.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,470,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,903,043.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 117,438 shares of company stock worth $3,602,477. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.
