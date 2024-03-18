Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 937,300 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the February 14th total of 995,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.3 days. Approximately 11.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Citi Trends Stock Performance

CTRN stock opened at $30.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.68. Citi Trends has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 2.39.

Insider Activity

In other Citi Trends news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 31,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $987,297.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,470,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,903,043.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 117,438 shares of company stock worth $3,602,477. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citi Trends

About Citi Trends

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Citi Trends by 303.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 430.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

