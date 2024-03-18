Citigroup Boosts RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Price Target to $2.76

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $2.40 to $2.76 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.46% from the company’s current price.

RLX Technology Price Performance

RLX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.97. 17,595,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,278,163. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82. RLX Technology has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $73.31 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 0.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLX Technology

RLX Technology Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in RLX Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

