Citigroup Boosts RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Price Target to $2.76

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $2.40 to $2.76 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.46% from the company’s current price.
RLX Technology Price Performance
RLX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.97. 17,595,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,278,163. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82. RLX Technology has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $3.00.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $73.31 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 0.45%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLX Technology
RLX Technology Company Profile
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
