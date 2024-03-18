Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 73.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,034,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,411,512. The company has a market capitalization of $111.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.91. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $58.67.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.97.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

