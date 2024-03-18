Citigroup Increases Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $430.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $385.00 to $430.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $372.45.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $374.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $368.57 and a 200 day moving average of $338.97. Accenture has a 52 week low of $243.52 and a 52 week high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

