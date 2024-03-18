Citigroup (NYSE:C) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $68.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on C. BMO Capital Markets lowered Citigroup from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised Citigroup from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Citigroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC raised Citigroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.97.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on C

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $57.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $58.67.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 73.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.