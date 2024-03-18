City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th.

City Office REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years. City Office REIT has a dividend payout ratio of -80.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect City Office REIT to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

City Office REIT Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CIO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.18. 143,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,030. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.86. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $7.12. The stock has a market cap of $167.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.42). City Office REIT had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $44.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that City Office REIT will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On City Office REIT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,674,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

Further Reading

