City State Bank Acquires 100 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

City State Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VGT opened at $519.00 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $363.01 and a 12-month high of $536.63. The stock has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $506.81 and a 200-day moving average of $465.78.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

