City State Bank Decreases Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

City State Bank lowered its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,317,000 after purchasing an additional 146,583,001 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,703,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398,393 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,146,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,197 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,005,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,170,000.

Shares of DFAC opened at $31.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.17. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $31.43. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

