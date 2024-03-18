City State Bank Has $5.66 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

City State Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 160.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,594 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 2.8% of City State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $74.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.10. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2249 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

