City State Bank Lowers Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

City State Bank cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 33,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 69.6% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 139,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.8% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 101,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 13,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.4% during the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 12,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $52.24 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $71.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average is $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

