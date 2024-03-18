City State Bank Sells 125 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

City State Bank lessened its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,927,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,703,041,000 after buying an additional 516,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,762,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,369,459,000 after purchasing an additional 76,244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,200,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,637,062,000 after purchasing an additional 435,168 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,192,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,342,503,000 after purchasing an additional 512,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,351,490,000 after purchasing an additional 113,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE BDX opened at $236.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.54 and a 200-day moving average of $246.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $229.85 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

