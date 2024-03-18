City State Bank Sells 145 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

City State Bank reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.0% of City State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. City State Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. DZ Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $677.62.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:LLY opened at $758.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $323.26 and a one year high of $800.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $708.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $625.80.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

