City State Bank Sells 292 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

City State Bank lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of City State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $243.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $246.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.04 and its 200 day moving average is $222.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.