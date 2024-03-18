City State Bank Sells 59 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

City State Bank cut its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.22.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GS stock opened at $388.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $126.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $385.20 and a 200-day moving average of $353.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $397.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,659.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

